Downtown Burbank Completes Second Phase of First Street Village Mixed-Use Project

BURBANK, CALIF. — Downtown Burbank has completed the second phase of First Street Village, a three-phase mixed-use apartment community at the intersection of First Street and Magnolia Boulevard in downtown Burbank.

Situated on more than 3 acres, the second phase includes 275 apartments and 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. High Impact Pilates has signed a lease to occupy a portion of the new retail space.

First Street Village offers micro units, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a sky deck with WiFi, fitness center, social workspaces, barbecues, fire pits and pools. The first phase of the community is 95 percent occupied and retail tenants include Flow Wine Bar, Hardcore Fitness and Hollywood Pet Grooming Pet Store. The residential component includes 24 affordable housing units.

Developed by Tim Behunin, First Street Village is the largest mixed-use development in downtown Burbank since 2005. Christopher Baer of Avison Young is handling leasing for First Street Village’s retail component. Downtown Burbank Partnership, a California nonprofit mutual benefit corporation, manages the Downtown Burbank District.