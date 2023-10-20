Friday, October 20, 2023
Vernon Shopping Center in Vernon, Calif., features 14,000 square feet of retail space.
DP Vernon Retail Divests of 14,000 SF Shopping Center in Vernon, California

by Amy Works

VERNON, CALIF. — DP Vernon Retail has completed the disposition of Vernon Shopping Center, a retail property located at 2544-2550 Alameda St. in Vernon, just south of Los Angeles. Wimatex Inc. acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in a 1031 exchange.

Built in 2017, Vernon Shopping Center features 14,000 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 77 percent occupied. Current tenants include Jersey Mike’s Subs and Café Dulce.

Chris Maling and David Maling of Avison Young represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

