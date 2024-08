GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — DPC Cos. has purchased Atrium Plaza, an office building in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village, for $5 million.

The buyer, which specializes in the acquisition and development of commercial property in Colorado, Arizona and the Rocky Mountains Region, plans to use the property at 5675 DTC Blvd. as its new headquarters.

Denver-based THK Associates will occupy 8,800 square feet of space the property.