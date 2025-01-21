Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Englewood-CityCenter-Englewood-CO
Located in Englewood, Colo., Englewood CityCenter offers 220,000 square feet of office, retail and multifamily space.
DPC Cos., Ogilvie Partners Acquire 220,000 SF Englewood CityCenter in Colorado

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — A joint venture between DPC Cos. and Ogilvie Partners has acquired Englewood CityCenter for an undisclosed price. Brad Lyons of CBRE handled the transaction.

Englewood CityCenter offers 220,000 square feet of office, retail and multifamily space. The joint venture is working with the City of Englewood on a master redevelopment plan to transform Englewood CityCenter into a community center with multifamily housing, open space for community gathering and a walkable live/work/shop area with retail, services, restaurants and a hotel within the 12-acre site.

At the time of sale, the property was 40 percent leased. Current tenants include Harbor Freight, Ross Dress for Less, Petco, Tokyo Joe’s, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Einstein Bros.

