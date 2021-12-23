DPC Development Co. Sells Retail, Medical Office Property Near Denver for $10.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Healthcare, Office, Retail, Western

Wilmore Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo., features 52,743 square feet of retail and medical office space.

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — DPC Development Co. has completed the disposition of Wilmore Center, a mixed-use building located at 7615 and 7777 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge. T-2 Ventures acquired the asset for $10.2 million.

Originally built in the early 1980s, Wilmore Center features 52,743 square feet of retail and medical office space. At the time of sale, approximately 93 percent of the property was occupied by a mix of service and medical-oriented businesses.

Jon Hendrickson and Aaron Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.