DPG Investments Arranges $56.2M in Financing for Manufactured Housing Project in Terrell, Texas

TERRELL, TEXAS — An affiliate of DPG Investments LLC, a family office, merchant banking and private capital advisory firm, has arranged $56.2 million in financing for a 1,036-unit manufactured housing project in Terrell, about 35 miles east of Dallas. The financing includes senior debt, mezzanine debt and preferred equity that will be used to both acquire and develop the property, which will be known as Post Oak. The borrower, is an affiliate of K8H Ventures, a metro Houston-based owner-operator of manufactured housing. Additional project details were not disclosed.