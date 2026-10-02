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1045-1099-E-Main-St-El-Cajon-CA
Main Street Marketplace in El Cajon, Calif., features 75,328 square feet of retail space that was 94.7 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

DPI Retail Sells Main Street Marketplace in El Cajon, California for $17.5M

by Amy Works

EL CAJON, CALIF. — DPI Retail has sold Main Street Marketplace, a grocery-anchored shopping center in El Cajon, located in San Diego County, for $17.5 million. The buyer, an entity doing business as First Corner LLC, is the owner of Manolo Farmers Market, which has anchored the property since 1988. Enrique Wong of Marcus & Millichap, along with Tom Lagos, Patrick Toomey and Jose Carrazana of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1979 at 1045-1099 E. Main St., Main Street Marketplace offers 75,328 square feet of retail space. Other tenants includes Bellus Academy, D C Cleaners, Fresh Up Barber Shop, Total Vision El Cajon, Boost Mobile, Freeway Insurance and El Cajon Eco Laundry. At the time of sale, Main Street Marketplace was 94.7 percent occupied, with dd’s Discounts accounting for two-thirds of the gross leasable area.

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