D’Portier Beauty Leases 1,500 SF at Shopping Center in West Bloomfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The beauty retailer will occupy the former Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care space.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH. — D’Portier Beauty has leased 1,500 square feet at The Boardwalk, a shopping center located near the intersection of Orchard Lake and Maple roads in West Bloomfield, about 27 miles northwest of Detroit. The beauty retailer is taking space formerly occupied by Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Beztak Properties. Garnett Davis of Re/max represented the tenant.

