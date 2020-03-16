REBusinessOnline

DPR Construction Signs 12,609 SF Office Lease Expansion at Houston’s Greenway Plaza

HOUSTON — Commercial contractor DPR Construction has signed a 12,609-square-foot office lease expansion at Phoenix Tower, a 34-story building located within Houston’s Greenway Plaza. Chris Nash and Walker Ryan of Colliers International represented DPR Construction in the lease negotiations. J.P. Hutcheson represented the landlord, Parkway, on an internal basis. Greenway Plaza is a 52-acre mixed-use campus situated between Houston’s Uptown and Downtown districts that comprises 11 buildings spanning 5 million square feet.

