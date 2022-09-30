DPR Investments Acquires 156,000 SF Office Park in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based firm DPR Investments has acquired One Park Ten, a 156,000-square-foot office park in San Antonio. The four-building development is located along the I-10 corridor, just inside Loop 410 on the city’s north side. DPR Investments purchased the property from Florida-based Accesso Partners with plans to implement a value-add program. The firm has tapped REOC San Antonio to lease the property.