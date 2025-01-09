Thursday, January 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

D&R Signs Inks 44,978 SF Industrial Lease in Uptown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — D&R Signs has inked a 44,978-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. The space is located within Constellation Post Oak, a two-building, 424,011-square-foot development in the Uptown area that features 32- to 36-foot clear heights. Zack Taylor and Barkley Peschel of Colliers represented the landlord, a partnership between Constellation Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Crow Holdings Capital, in the lease negotiations. Heath Donica of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

You may also like

Northmarq Provides $43.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Berkadia Arranges $16.1M Loan for Refinancing of North...

MDH Partners Acquires 70,000 SF Industrial Building in...

IOV Buys 2.2-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Amazon Web Services to Invest $11B in Georgia

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 66.8 Acres Near...

ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade to Open 80,300 SF...

States Manufacturing Corp. Signs 503,440 SF Industrial Lease...

Boot Barn, Best Buy Join Tenant Lineup at...