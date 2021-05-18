DRA Advisors Buys 210,000 SF Refrigerated Industrial Facility in McAllen, Texas
MCALLEN, TEXAS — DRA Advisors, a New York City-based investment firm, has purchased a 210,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. The property sits on 12 acres and features 27-foot clear heights and 120-foot truck court depths. More than 60 percent of the space is utilized for cold storage. Tom Duke and Donald Flynn of Elegran Capital & Advisory represented DRA Advisors and the seller in the off-market transaction.
