DRA Advisors, Prescott Partners Buy Nimbus Corporate Center Office Park Near Portland for $130M

The 16-building Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore., features 691,036 square feet of flex office space. (Photo credit: Michael Walmsley)

BEAVERTON, ORE. — A partnership between a fund controlled by DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has purchased Nimbus Corporate Center, a flex office park in Beaverton, a suburb of Portland. Shorenstein sold the asset for $130 million.

Situated on 47.5 acres at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and 9203-9790 NW Nimbus Avenue, the 16-building property offers a total of 691,036 square feet of flex office space. Completed between 1984 and 1991, Nimbus Corporate Center is leased to various tenants in the manufacturing, technology, professional services, insurance and government sectors.

Buzz Ellis, Michel Seifer, Logan Greer, Adam Taylor and Kaden Eichmeier of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.