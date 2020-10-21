REBusinessOnline

DRA Advisors, Prescott Partners Buy Nimbus Corporate Center Office Park Near Portland for $130M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oregon, Western

Nimbus-Corporate-Center-Beaverton-OR

The 16-building Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore., features 691,036 square feet of flex office space. (Photo credit: Michael Walmsley)

BEAVERTON, ORE. — A partnership between a fund controlled by DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has purchased Nimbus Corporate Center, a flex office park in Beaverton, a suburb of Portland. Shorenstein sold the asset for $130 million.

Situated on 47.5 acres at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and 9203-9790 NW Nimbus Avenue, the 16-building property offers a total of 691,036 square feet of flex office space. Completed between 1984 and 1991, Nimbus Corporate Center is leased to various tenants in the manufacturing, technology, professional services, insurance and government sectors.

Buzz Ellis, Michel Seifer, Logan Greer, Adam Taylor and Kaden Eichmeier of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  