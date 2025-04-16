Wednesday, April 16, 2025
DRA Advisors Provides $107.5M for Florida Industrial Portfolio Recapitalization With Redfearn Capital

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — DRA Advisors has provided $107.5 million for the recapitalization of an industrial portfolio in Florida owned by Redfearn Capital, a private equity firm based in Delray Beach. The portfolio includes 10 properties totaling more than 900,000 square feet in Jacksonville, South Florida, Clearwater and Orlando.

Redfearn Capital originally established the portfolio in 2020 with investment partner TPG Angelo Gordon. Redfearn Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon will remain partners in two other joint venture funds. Mike Davis and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented Redfearn Capital in the transaction.

