DRA Advisors, RCG Ventures Sell 180,960 SF Retail Center in Western Tennessee

West Towne Commons was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Petco, Stein Mart and Office Max.

JACKSON, TENN. — A partnership between DRA Advisors and RCG Ventures has sold West Towne Commons, a 180,960-square-foot retail center in Jackson. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Petco, Stein Mart and Office Max. Academy Sports + Outdoors, Kroger and Target shadow-anchor the site, which is situated at 41 Stonebrook Place, seven miles north of downtown Jackson. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Mike Allison of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. An affiliate of Yale Realty Services Corp. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

