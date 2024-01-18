DRA Advisors, Rising Realty Partners Buy Six-Building Industrial Portfolio in California’s Central Valley

TRACY AND STOCKTON, CALIF. — DRA Advisors and Rising Realty Partners have acquired a six-building industrial portfolio in Tracy and Stockton. Terms of the transaction, including the name of the seller and acquisition price, were not released.

Situated on 40.9 acres, the portfolio includes a mix of single and multi-tenant warehouse/distribution buildings, all on triple-net leases. The properties total 531,308 square feet.

The buildings offer 14-foot to 26-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-up construction, ample auto parking and a combined 107 dock-high and 39 grade-level doors.

The portfolio is 98 percent leased to 14 tenants, including Altium Packaging LP, Southwest Traders Inc. and Allen Distribution, which each lease one of the three single-tenant properties that contribute 85 percent of the portfolio’s rentable square footage.

Ryan Sitov and Mark Detmer of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the seller and procured the buyers. Tim Mustin, John Fondale and Courtney Cranston of JLL handle leasing for the portfolio.