Signal Hill Commerce Center in Signal Hill, Calif., features 89,438 square feet of industrial space spread across four buildings at 2698 Junipero, 2300 Walnut and 2700 Rose (pictured) avenues.
DRA Divests of Signal Hill Commerce Center in California for $24M

by Amy Works

SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — DRA has completed the sale of Signal Hill Commerce Center, a portfolio of three industrial properties spread across four buildings in Signal Hill. An out-of-state, high-net buyer acquired the portfolio for $24 million, or $268 per square foot. The properties are located at 2698 Junipero, 2300 Walnut and 2700 Rose avenues.

Michael Longo, Eric Cox, Grant Goldman, Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo and Brian Held of CBRE represented the seller, while Greg Grant and Pete Obradovich of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance organized the funding.

Totaling 89,438 square feet on 4.3 acres, the portfolio is 87 percent leased to 46 tenants with unit sizes ranging from 1,250 square feet to 4,176 square feet. All four buildings feature a 24-foot clear height and between 12 and 20 ground-level doors.

