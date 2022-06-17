REBusinessOnline

Drapac Capital Sells 23,362 SF Retail Property in Downtown Memphis Leased to Walgreens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Walgreens occupies the bottom two levels of 2 N. Main St. in Memphis. The top level is vacant space.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Drapac Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Australia, has sold a 23,362-square-foot retail property located at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Memphis. A flagship Walgreens occupies the bottom two levels of the property, and the top level is vacant space. Studio Capital, an investor and developer based in California, purchased the multi-story property for $2.7 million. Drapac Capital purchased the property in 2015 for $715,000. St. Bourke, a community placemaking and development firm, refurbished the property last year that included new windows, facades, finishes, paint, signage and entryways.

