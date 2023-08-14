Draper and Kramer Acquires 203-Unit The Wright Multifamily Community in Centennial, Colorado

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has purchased The Wright, an apartment community at 6465 S. Xanadu Way in Centennial, a suburb of Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in early 2023, The Wright features seven three-story residential buildings offering a mix of 132 one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.

Residences ranges from 675 square feet to 1,351 square feet, with rents starting at $1,769 per month. The units feature plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, private patios or balconies, walk-in closets and in-unit washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a clubhouse with communal kitchen, dining area and hospitality bar; fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and a private studio for on-demand spin classes and training; private game room; business center; and conference room. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, dining area, grilling stations, a fire pit lounge, basketball court and playground. The pet-friendly property also features a pet washroom and dog park.

Mission Rock manages the community.