Monday, November 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Eleven33 in Oak Park was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Draper and Kramer Acquires 263-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Oak Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

OAK PARK, ILL. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has acquired Eleven33 in Oak Park, about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago. The luxury apartment community rises 12 stories with 263 units. Draper and Kramer will also assume management of the property, which is located at 1133 South Blvd. across from the CTA’s Harlem/Lake Green Line station as well as Metra’s Oak Park station on the Union Pacific West Line.

Completed in 2019, Eleven33 is currently 95 percent leased and has averaged 94.4 percent occupancy since January 2024. Floor plans come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 512 to 1,500 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,945. Amenities include a fitness center, parlor area with billiards table, two conference rooms, a clubroom, bike storage, sun deck, pet washing stations, indoor dog run and parking garage.

Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Draper and Kramer did not have broker representation.

You may also like

Block & Co. Buys 510,000 SF Summit Fair...

Kansas Museum of History Reopens Following $6M Renovation

Finmarc Management Acquires Two Movie Theater Properties in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 335,613 SF...

Atlanta Multifamily Market: Signs of a Recovery After...

LV Collective Completes 48-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown...

Lone Star Funds Sells Three West Texas Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 444,120 SF Manufacturing, Distribution...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 325,300 SF...