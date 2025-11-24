Draper and Kramer Acquires 263-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Oak Park, Illinois

OAK PARK, ILL. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has acquired Eleven33 in Oak Park, about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago. The luxury apartment community rises 12 stories with 263 units. Draper and Kramer will also assume management of the property, which is located at 1133 South Blvd. across from the CTA’s Harlem/Lake Green Line station as well as Metra’s Oak Park station on the Union Pacific West Line.

Completed in 2019, Eleven33 is currently 95 percent leased and has averaged 94.4 percent occupancy since January 2024. Floor plans come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 512 to 1,500 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,945. Amenities include a fitness center, parlor area with billiards table, two conference rooms, a clubroom, bike storage, sun deck, pet washing stations, indoor dog run and parking garage.

Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Draper and Kramer did not have broker representation.