Draper and Kramer Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing of Indiana Apartment Community

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has arranged a $54 million loan for the refinancing of Prairie Point and The Reserve at Prairie Point Apartments in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. Built between 2002 and 2015, Prairie Point and The Reserve is a 440-unit luxury apartment community that underwent renovations in 2018. The Class A property features townhome-style units with private entrances and garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sundeck, playground and sand volleyball court. Mark Perkowski of Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Weiss Entities. A life insurance company provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan.