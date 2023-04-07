Friday, April 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Prairie Point and The Reserve at Prairie Point Apartments totals 440 units.
IndianaLoansMidwestMultifamily

Draper and Kramer Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing of Indiana Apartment Community

by Kristin Harlow

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has arranged a $54 million loan for the refinancing of Prairie Point and The Reserve at Prairie Point Apartments in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. Built between 2002 and 2015, Prairie Point and The Reserve is a 440-unit luxury apartment community that underwent renovations in 2018. The Class A property features townhome-style units with private entrances and garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sundeck, playground and sand volleyball court. Mark Perkowski of Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Weiss Entities. A life insurance company provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $39M Acquisition Loan for Northern New...

Waterbridge Capital Receives $75M Loan for Union Bank...

Scope Commercial Negotiates $9.3M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Northeast Private Client Group Brokers $4M Sale of...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $21M Renovation Project for Ladysmith School...

Iconic Equities Acquires 322,840 SF Warehouse in Columbus,...

Eagle Foods Signs 287,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.9M Sale of Medical...

Dissecting Orange County’s Dynamic Multifamily Market