Draper and Kramer Arranges $99.6M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, ILL. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has arranged a $99.6 million loan on behalf of Fairbourne Properties for the acquisition of Village Crossing, a 724,400-square-foot shopping center on the border between Skokie and Niles. Built in 1988, the grocery-anchored property includes Jewel-Osco, AMC and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Bill Barry and Bill Stewart of Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group arranged the loan. In addition to funding the acquisition, the loan will be used for tenant improvements and leasing commission costs for new leasing at the property.