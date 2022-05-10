Draper and Kramer Arranges Two Loans Totaling $114M for Two Chicago Apartment Developments

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows 1044 West Van Buren, a 196-unit apartment project under construction in Chicago’s West Loop.

CHICAGO — Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group has arranged two loans totaling $114 million for two apartment developments in Chicago. Tandem Development was the borrower for both transactions. The first was a $58.4 million construction loan for 1044 West Van Buren, a 196-unit apartment project with 1,775 square feet of first-floor retail space in the West Loop neighborhood. Construction began on the building, designed by Antunovich Associates, in April. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023. The HUD 221(d)(4) loan features a 40-year term and a 40-year amortization schedule.

The second loan totaled $55.6 million for the refinancing of Avenir Apartments in Chicago’s River West. Completed in 2019, the transit-oriented development features 196 units and 32,558 square feet of commercial space. Antunovich Associates also designed this property. The HUD 223(f) loan features a 35-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule.

Matt Wurtzebach of Draper and Kramer originated both loans with assistance from colleagues Jeff Ross and Kevan Briscoe.