Draper and Kramer Arranges Two Loans Totaling $27.5M for Chicago-Area Multifamily, Distribution Properties

CHICAGO AND BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has arranged two loans totaling $27.5 million. The transactions include a $13.5 million loan to finance the acquisition of a three-building industrial complex in Bridgeview, a southwest suburb of Chicago, and a $14 million bridge loan for a 56-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Dan Freedman and Chris Beck of Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group arranged the loans.

The distribution center serves as the headquarters for Chicagoland Quad Cities Express. A joint venture between Curtis Ashton Partners and Burnham Industrial Partners was the borrower. A correspondent life insurance company provided the loan.

The newly constructed multifamily property is located at 1101 W. Berwyn Ave. Draper and Kramer secured the bridge loan on behalf of the developer with a two-year initial term and an option to extend for an additional three years.