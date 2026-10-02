Friday, October 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the headquarters of Chicagoland Quad Cities Express in Bridgeview, Ill.
IllinoisIndustrialLoansMidwestMultifamily

Draper and Kramer Arranges Two Loans Totaling $27.5M for Chicago-Area Multifamily, Distribution Properties

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO AND BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — Draper and Kramer Inc. has arranged two loans totaling $27.5 million. The transactions include a $13.5 million loan to finance the acquisition of a three-building industrial complex in Bridgeview, a southwest suburb of Chicago, and a $14 million bridge loan for a 56-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Dan Freedman and Chris Beck of Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group arranged the loans.

The distribution center serves as the headquarters for Chicagoland Quad Cities Express. A joint venture between Curtis Ashton Partners and Burnham Industrial Partners was the borrower. A correspondent life insurance company provided the loan.

The newly constructed multifamily property is located at 1101 W. Berwyn Ave. Draper and Kramer secured the bridge loan on behalf of the developer with a two-year initial term and an option to extend for an additional three years.

You may also like

Concord Summit Arranges $50M in Construction Financing for...

Partnership Acquires 322-Unit Apartment Community in Denton, Texas

Cedarwood Cos. Breaks Ground on 272-Unit Multifamily Project...

Driftwood Capital, MRC Fund Refinancing of Boston Residential...

Sterling Organization Nears Completion of 100,000 SF Industrial...

JLL Brokers Sale of 81,000 SF Industrial Building...

NEPCG Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

KeyBank Provides $92.9M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

JLL Arranges Equity Placement for 217-Unit Multifamily Development...