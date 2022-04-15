REBusinessOnline

Draper and Kramer Begins Pre-Leasing 225-Unit Apartment Development in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

This rendering shows the outdoor amenity space at Moda at The Hill.

ST. LOUIS — Draper and Kramer Inc. has begun pre-leasing Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment development in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. Residents can begin moving in this summer. The four-story building offers units that range in size from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,270. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, coworking spaces, grilling stations, fire pits, pool and hot tub. Moda at The Hill is part of a larger 11-acre master plan led by Draper and Kramer that includes single-family homes by McBride Homes and a community park.

