Draper and Kramer Breaks Ground on 225-Unit Apartment Building in St. Louis

Moda at The Hill will rise four stories in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Draper and Kramer Inc. has broken ground on Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment building in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. The four-story project is part of a larger 11-acre master-planned community led by Draper and Kramer that also includes single-family homes and a condominium building. Moda at The Hill will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom units measuring from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, pool courtyard, parking garage, community lounges, pet care facilities and coworking spaces. Holland Construction and Humphreys & Partners Architects make up the project team. Gershman Mortgage provided construction financing. Completion is slated for late spring 2022.