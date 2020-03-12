REBusinessOnline

Draper and Kramer Completes Phase II Renovations at Shopping Center Anchored by Jewel-Osco in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The Jewel-Osco store was fully renovated and now includes a new mural.

CHICAGO — Draper and Kramer Inc. has completed the second phase of its ongoing renovation of Lake Meadows Market in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The final element of Phase II was a full interior and exterior renovation of the shopping center’s 193,000-square-foot Jewel-Osco grocery store. Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons shared costs of the $2.3 million project, which also included the addition of a mural entitled “Heart of Bronzeville” by local artist Corey Jenkins. Previous Phase II work included the addition of more than 18,000 square feet of new and renovated retail space for new tenants, including Taco Bell, Wing Stop, Home Run Inn Pizza and Sola Salon Studios and Culver’s. Camburas & Theodore Ltd. Served as the architect for the Jewel-Osco renovation and Powers & Sons Construction Co. was the general contractor.

