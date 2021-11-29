Draper and Kramer Opens 120-Unit Wrigleyville Lofts Apartment Complex in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the rooftop deck at Wrigleyville Lofts.

CHICAGO — Draper and Kramer Inc. has opened Wrigleyville Lofts, a 120-unit apartment complex located at 949 W. Dakin St. in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood. Additionally, Lakeview Ace Hardware, which occupied the single-story structure that previously stood on the development site, has reopened in the building’s first-floor retail space. The store’s owner, Joe Lomanto, is also a minority owner in the development.

Sullivan, Goulette & Wilson Architects designed the seven-story project, which is situated near Wrigley Field. There are 108 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Monthly rents start at $1,700. Amenities include a rooftop deck, coffee area, private clubroom, fitness center, bike storage, parking garage and meeting spaces. Leopardo Construction was the general contractor. Gershman Mortgage arranged project financing.