Draper and Kramer Opens Moda at The Hill Apartment Community in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Moda at The Hill rises four stories with 225 units.

ST. LOUIS — Draper and Kramer Inc. has opened Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment community in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. The four-story building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,373. Amenities include lounge areas, a fitness center, game room, coworking spaces, pet care facilities, a dog park, courtyard, pool, grilling stations, fire pits and garage parking. Moda at The Hill is part of a larger 11-acre master plan led by Draper and Kramer that also includes single-family homes by McBride Homes and a community park space.