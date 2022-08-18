Draper and Kramer Opens Moda at The Hill Apartment Community in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Draper and Kramer Inc. has opened Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment community in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. The four-story building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,373. Amenities include lounge areas, a fitness center, game room, coworking spaces, pet care facilities, a dog park, courtyard, pool, grilling stations, fire pits and garage parking. Moda at The Hill is part of a larger 11-acre master plan led by Draper and Kramer that also includes single-family homes by McBride Homes and a community park space.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.