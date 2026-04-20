Monday, April 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 199-unit project will rise 12 stories at 566 W. Van Buren St. (Rendering courtesy of Riverside Investment & Development)
DevelopmentIllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

Draper and Kramer Provides $64.8M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Chicago Apartment Project

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Draper and Kramer Inc. has provided a $64.8 million HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan on behalf of Riverside Investment & Development for a new 12-story, 199-unit apartment building at 566 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago’s West Loop. Matt Wurtzebach, Dave Tomfohrde, Bill Barry, Jeff Ross and Kevan Briscoe of Draper and Kramer originated the loan, which features a fixed interest rate with interest-only payments during construction and converts to a fully amortizing 40-year permanent loan after year 10. The $85 million project is slated for delivery in 2027.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Office,...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Aura Avant Apartments...

CBRE Provides $96M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Village Center Properties Completes 8,700 SF Retail Project...

JCCG Selected to Develop 125 Independent Living Homes...

Pacific Building Group Completes 75,000 SF Sharp Rees-Stealy...

PSRS Arranges $6.5M Refinancing for Flex Industrial Property...

Gantry Secures $73M Refinancing for Kansas Multifamily Property

Real Capital Solutions Acquires 10-Story Office Building in...