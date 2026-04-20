Draper and Kramer Provides $64.8M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Chicago Apartment Project

CHICAGO — Draper and Kramer Inc. has provided a $64.8 million HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan on behalf of Riverside Investment & Development for a new 12-story, 199-unit apartment building at 566 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago’s West Loop. Matt Wurtzebach, Dave Tomfohrde, Bill Barry, Jeff Ross and Kevan Briscoe of Draper and Kramer originated the loan, which features a fixed interest rate with interest-only payments during construction and converts to a fully amortizing 40-year permanent loan after year 10. The $85 million project is slated for delivery in 2027.