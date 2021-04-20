Draper and Kramer Tops Off 120-Unit Wrigleyville Lofts in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Wrigleyville Lofts is situated 2.5 blocks north of Wrigley Field. This rendering shows plans for the rooftop deck.

CHICAGO — Draper and Kramer Inc. has topped off a 120-unit multifamily project located at 949 W. Dakin St. in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood. The developer has named the project Wrigleyville Lofts, as it is situated 2.5 blocks north of Wrigley Field. Draper and Kramer plans to begin pre-leasing this summer for fall 2021 move-ins. The project includes 108 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, as well as 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Lakeview Ace Hardware, which occupied the single-story structure previously on the site, will return to anchor the corner commercial space. Lakeview Ace is also a minority partner in the development.

Amenities will include a rooftop deck, meeting areas, a coffee shop, clubroom, fitness center and private parking garage. Rents will start at roughly $1,900 per month. The Chicago regional office of HUD financed the project, with Gershman Mortgage acting as the HUD lender. Leopardo Construction is the general contractor and Sullivan, Goulette & Wilson Architects is the architect.