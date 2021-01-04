REBusinessOnline

Draper & Kramer Acquires 121-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Adriatica-Senior-Living-McKinney

Adriatica Senior Living in McKinney totals 121 units.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Chicago-based Draper & Kramer has acquired Adriatica Senior Living, a 121-unit community located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property was built in 2017 and features one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 806 to 1,370 square feet. Amenities include a community dining room, resident lounge for socializing, beauty salon, business center, movie room, wellness studio and a game room. The seller was not disclosed.

