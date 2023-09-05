Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DK-Riata-Austin
DK Riata in Austin totals 307 units. The property was built in 2017.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Draper & Kramer Acquires 307-Unit Griffis at Riata Apartments in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Draper & Kramer has acquired Griffis at Riata, a 307-unit apartment community that sits on a 17-acre site in Austin’s tech district. Built in 2017, Griffis at Riata comprises 195 one-bedroom units and 112 two-bedroom units across 17 buildings. Units range in size from 713 to 1,848 square feet and feature plank-style flooring, island kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. The amenity package consists of a pool, coworking spaces, resident lounge, two fitness centers, a dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The seller was not disclosed. At the time of sale, the property, which will be rebranded as DK Riata, was 95 percent occupied.

You may also like

Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 148-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

JLL Brokers Sale of 107,884 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Loan, Equity for Central New...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $16.5M Agency Acquisition Loan for...

RobotLAB Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in Southlake,...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Urgent...

Milhaus, Banyan Residential Break Ground on $117M Multifamily...

Orion Investment Real Estate Negotiates $87.8M Sale of...

TMG Brokers Sale of 156-Room Hotel Portfolio in...