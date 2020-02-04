Draper & Kramer Buys 374-Unit Crest at Las Colinas Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Amenities at Crest at Las Colinas include a resident lounge, flexible workspaces, fitness center, pool and a coffee bar.

IRVING, TEXAS — Draper & Kramer Inc. has purchased Crest at Las Colinas, a 374-unit apartment community in Irving. The property was built in 2017 and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Units range in size from 600 to 1,500 square feet and feature hardwood-style plank flooring, espresso-stained kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a resident lounge, flexible workspaces, fitness center, pool and a coffee bar. Draper & Kramer acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller via a 1031 exchange.