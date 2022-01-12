REBusinessOnline

Draper Property Management Sells Royal Lani Apartment Community in Colorado Springs for $11.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Royal-Lani-Colorado-Springs-CO

Royal Lani in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 77 apartments.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Draper Property Management has completed the disposition of Royal Lani, a multifamily property in Colorado Springs. California-based Turnstone Capital acquired the asset for $11.3 million.

Located at 2010 Carmel Drive, the Royal Lani features two three-story buildings offering a total of 77 two-bedroom apartments, averaging 783 square feet. Since 2015, the property has undergone renovations, including new windows, new gates and roof repair.

Saul Levy, Kevin McKenna, Mackenzie Walker and Jessica Graham of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

