2220-Colorado-Ave-Santa-Monica-CA
Universal Music Group occupies the 225,773-square-foot office building at 2220 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, Calif., as its operational headquarters. (Image courtesy of Drawbridge Realty)
Drawbridge Realty Acquires 225,773 SF Headquarters Office Building in Santa Monica

by Amy Works

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Drawbridge Realty has purchased 2220 Colorado Avenue, a six-story, Class A office building in Santa Monica, from Clarion Partners for an undisclosed price.

Universal Music Group (UMG) fully occupies the 225,773-square-foot building on a long-term, net-lease basis. The Netherlands-based company uses the property as its operational headquarters. 2220 Colorado Avenues has two UMG-operated recording studios, several upscale conference facilities, secure parking with direct elevator access, an onsite food commissary and coffee bar, collaboration areas and outdoor decks.

Kevin Shannon, Alex Foshay, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

