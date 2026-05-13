Drawbridge Realty Acquires 30-Story Bridgestone Tower in Downtown Nashville for $255M

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Drawbridge Realty has entered the Nashville market with the acquisition of Bridgestone Tower, a 30-story office building in the downtown district, for $255 million.

Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties Inc. sold the 514,000-square-foot building, which was developed as a build-to-suit for Bridgestone Americas Inc. and completed in 2017. Eastdil Secured represented Highwoods in the sale.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale and serves as the headquarters of Bridgestone Americas, the largest subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., a publicly traded manufacturer of tires and rubber. Bridgestone Tower is situated within walking distance of Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, the Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Bridgestone Tower is a high-quality, mission-critical asset leased to a major global credit tenant in one of the most attractive investment markets in the country,” says Charlie McEachron, CEO of Drawbridge.

With this acquisition, Drawbridge has purchased more than $740 million in assets in the past 12 months, totaling over 1.1 million square feet. Last October, the firm acquired The HIVE, a Class A office campus in Costa Mesa, Calif., that is fully leased to Anduril Industries.

Drawbridge invested more than $20 million in tenant and capital improvement projects across its national portfolio in 2025. The firm is in the process of transforming 1331 L Street, a 174,670-square-fot office building in Washington, D.C.; The Barfield, a 286,791-square-foot office campus in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket; and the 264,598-square-foot Imperial Tower in Durham, N.C.

San Francisco-based Drawbridge is a real estate investment firm partnered with KKR/Global Atlantic that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of mission-critical properties leased to major corporate users. The company owns and manages a 7 million-square-foot portfolio across high-growth markets that includes single-tenant office, R&D, life sciences and industrial.

— Kristin Harlow