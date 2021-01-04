REBusinessOnline

Drawbridge Realty Acquires Office Building in Durham for $89.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

The building, originally constructed in 2009, serves as the headquarters for IQVIA Holdings Inc., a provider of healthcare clinical research.

DURHAM, N.C. — Drawbridge Realty has acquired an 11-story, 260,000-square-foot office building located at 4820 Emperor Blvd. in Durham for $89.7 million. The building, originally constructed in 2009, serves as the headquarters for IQVIA Holdings Inc., a provider of healthcare clinical research. The asset is situated on seven acres in the southeastern portion of Research Triangle Park, 10 miles southeast of downtown Durham. Russell Ingrum and Ben Kilgore of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. Franklin Street Properties Corp. was the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  