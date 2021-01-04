Drawbridge Realty Acquires Office Building in Durham for $89.7M

DURHAM, N.C. — Drawbridge Realty has acquired an 11-story, 260,000-square-foot office building located at 4820 Emperor Blvd. in Durham for $89.7 million. The building, originally constructed in 2009, serves as the headquarters for IQVIA Holdings Inc., a provider of healthcare clinical research. The asset is situated on seven acres in the southeastern portion of Research Triangle Park, 10 miles southeast of downtown Durham. Russell Ingrum and Ben Kilgore of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. Franklin Street Properties Corp. was the seller.