Drawbridge Realty Buys 253,720 SF Bank of America Office Campus in Westlake Village, California

Bank of America occupies the 253,720-square-foot office property located at 31303 Agoura Road in Westlake Village, Calif.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty has purchased an office building situated on 19.6 acres at 31303 Agoura Road in Westlake Village. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Bank of America occupies the 253,720-square-foot campus on an 11-year, triple-net lease through 2031. The bank employs approximately 1,000 employees at the property.

Todd Tydlaska, Sean Sullivan, Mike Longo and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE’s El Segundo, Calif., office represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Drawbridge acquired the asset using a portion of a $240 million equity commitment secured in 2019, providing Drawbridge with discretionary capital to acquire $600 million of additional properties in target markets across the United States. The new equity commitment was led by KKR, which played an important role in procuring the new capital alongside others.