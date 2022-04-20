Drawbridge Realty Buys Arrow Electronics Headquarters Property in Englewood, Colorado for $106M

Arrow Electronics occupies the 223,177-square-foot headquarters building at 9151 E. Panorama in Englewood, Colo.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Drawbridge Realty has purchased one of the Arrow Buildings at Dry Creek Station in Englewood for $106 million. The acquisition is Drawbridge’s first since completing a $1.7 billion recapitalization of its national portfolio in February with institutional investors KKR and General Atlantic.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) fully occupies the 223,177-square-foot, Class A headquarters building, located at 9151 E. Panorama, on a long-term basis. Constructed in 2017, the property enabled Arrow to consolidate its more than 1,600 local employees spread across nine buildings into one campus-style location.

The seven-story building offers parking for more than 1,300 cars and is adjacent to Interstate 25 and near the Dry Creek light rail station. The acquired building is adjacent to Arrow’s other worldwide headquarters building.

Terms of the transaction were not released.