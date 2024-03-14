Drawbridge Realty Completes Construction of 80,720 SF Office/R&D Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Drawbridge Realty has completed 16705 Via Del Campo Court, a speculative office and R&D property in Rancho Bernardo, a master-planned community in northern San Diego.

The three-story, Class A building is the first speculative office building to be constructed in the Rancho Bernardo market in more than a decade.

The three-story, 80,720-square-foot building features large, efficient floor plates with 15-foot floor-to-floor ceiling heights, expansive window lines, outdoor patios on the ground level and third floor, and surface parking for more than 300 vehicles.

Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturer ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has leased the top two floors, totaling 55,227 square feet. The first floor, totaling 25,493 square feet, is currently available for lease and being marketed by Jay Alexander and Tim Olson of JLL.