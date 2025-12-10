Drawbridge Realty Signs Aspida to 89,770 SF Office Lease in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Drawbridge Realty has signed Aspida Financial Services to an 89,770-square-foot lease at Imperial Tower, a 264,598-square-foot office building located at 4820 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.

Greg Sanchez, Ryan Gaylord and Robin Roseberry Anders of NAI Tri Properties represented Drawbridge Realty in the lease negotiations. Matthew Cooke and Gardner Gibson of Davis Moore represented Aspida, which plans to occupy the top three full floors of the 11-story office building.

Imperial Tower was previously fully occupied by an undisclosed tenant through May 2026 before the tenant broke off its lease and enforced a remote work policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drawbridge Realty is underway on a $10 million overhaul of the property, including a new wellness room, tenant lounge and game room, waterside patio, café, golf simulator, fitness center with locker room and shower facilities, athletic fields and pickleball and sport courts. The company is also renovating Imperial Tower’s existing lobby and conference center.