Drawbridge Realty Signs Law Firm to 30,905 SF Office Lease at Imperial Tower in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Drawbridge Realty has signed its third major tenant at Imperial Tower, a 259,000-square-foot office property in Durham. Regional law firm Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson will consolidate two Raleigh-area locations to the office building and occupy the entire third floor (approximately 30,905 square feet).

Greg Sanchez, Ryan Gaylord and Robin Anders of NAI Tri Properties represented Drawbridge in the lease negotiations, while Ben Litke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Drawbridge and NAI Tri Properties have signed almost 165,000 square feet in leases at Imperial Tower in the past three months. In December, Aspida Financial Services signed a lease for three floors for its new headquarters, while earlier this month, Victra, the largest authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in the country, signed a lease for one-and-a-half floors.

Imperial Tower is also undergoing a $10 million renovation that will include upgrades to the lobby and conference rooms. The renovation also features amenity upgrades, including a café/bakery/coffee shop, golf simulator, fitness center with locker room and shower facilities, tenant lounge and game room, wellness room, waterside patio, athletic fields and a pickleball/sports court.