Drawbridge Realty Underway on Phase II of Uplands Corporate Center in Southwest Austin

Phase II will deliver a three-story, 124,405-square-foot building and expand the existing parking garage that serves the Class A campus.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Drawbridge Realty, a California-based investment and development firm, is underway on construction of Phase II of Uplands Corporate Center, an office project in southwest Austin. Phase I of the project delivered a 167,369-square-foot building that is now fully leased. Phase II, completion of which is slated for the fourth quarter, will deliver a three-story, 124,405-square-foot building and expand the existing parking garage that serves the Class A campus. CBRE handles leasing of the property.

