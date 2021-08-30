REBusinessOnline

Drever Atelier Partners Acquires Former Missouri Hotel, Plans Workforce Housing Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The former hotel will be transformed into a 324-unit community known as The Penleigh.

BRANSON, MO. — Drever Atelier Partners has acquired Angel Inn by the Strip in southern Missouri’s Branson. The former 342-room hotel will be transformed into a workforce housing community named The Penleigh — Branson Row. In addition to 324 apartment units, the project will feature three resident lounges, a fitness center, playground, pool and pet park. The Penleigh will offer monthly rental rates around $600, along with incentives for early payment, free after-school tutoring and other social programs. Completion is slated for early 2022. Jerry Emery sold the hotel, which was originally built in 1994.

