Drever Atelier Partners Acquires Former Missouri Hotel, Plans Workforce Housing Redevelopment
BRANSON, MO. — Drever Atelier Partners has acquired Angel Inn by the Strip in southern Missouri’s Branson. The former 342-room hotel will be transformed into a workforce housing community named The Penleigh — Branson Row. In addition to 324 apartment units, the project will feature three resident lounges, a fitness center, playground, pool and pet park. The Penleigh will offer monthly rental rates around $600, along with incentives for early payment, free after-school tutoring and other social programs. Completion is slated for early 2022. Jerry Emery sold the hotel, which was originally built in 1994.
