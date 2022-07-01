Drever Partners Opens 324-Unit Workforce Housing Property in Branson, Missouri

BRANSON, MO. — Drever Partners has opened The Penleigh – Branson Row, a 324-unit workforce housing property in Branson. The project consisted of the conversion of the former Angel Inn – by the Strip hotel, which Drever Partners acquired. The property offers micro apartment units along with a resident lounge, fitness center, onsite laundry facilities, playground and pool. Monthly rents start at $700. Residents can receive a $25 discount each month for early payment.