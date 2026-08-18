Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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Drew Capital Arranges $16.2M Construction Loan for Newark Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Drew Capital, a New Jersey-based mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $16.2 million construction loan for Central Pointe, a 77-unit multifamily project that will be located in Newark’s University Heights neighborhood. Designed by INOA Architecture, Central Pointe will have six studios, 29 one-bedroom units and 42 two-bedroom residences, with 16 apartments designated as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking lounge, communal spaces and a rooftop garden. Trevian Capital provided the loan to the developer, Newark-based Giga Holdings, which expects to complete the project next summer. Akiva Drew led the debt placement effort for Drew Capital

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