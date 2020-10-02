REBusinessOnline

Drexler Enterprises Sells 12.3-Acre Development Site in Maricopa County, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Western

MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Drexler Enterprises has completed the disposition of a 12.3-acre development site located at the northwest corner of Loop 202 and Baseline in Maricopa County. LGP Enterprises, a commercial developer, acquired the site for $2.2 million.

Zoned for commercial development, the land parcel is part of a new stretch of the Loop 202. Details on the buyer’s plans for the site were not disclosed.

Brian Rosella of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.

