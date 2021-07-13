REBusinessOnline

Driftwood Capital Acquires 131-Room Hotel in Uptown Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

Hotel-Indigo-Houston

The Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria totals 131 rooms. The property was built in 2001.

HOUSTON — Driftwood Capital, an investment firm based in the Miami area, has acquired Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria, a 131-room property located in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Built in 2001 and renovated in 2009, the property features more than 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center and an onsite restaurant called Crossroads Bar & Bistro. The seller was not disclosed.

