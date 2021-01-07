Driftwood Capital Acquires 248-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Southlake, Texas

Hilton Dallas Southlake Town Square is located near the offices of major employers such as Fidelity Investments, Deloitte and TD Ameritrade.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm Driftwood Capital has acquired Hilton Dallas Southlake Town Square, a 248-room hotel located near DFW International Airport in Southlake. Built in 2007, the five-story hotel offers amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, an onsite restaurant and 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The new ownership plans to invest $5 million in capital improvements over the next 12 months.